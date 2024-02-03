Tarleton State hosts Beaubrun and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-8, 6-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-7, 7-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-8, 6-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-7, 7-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Tarleton State Texans after Jalil Beaubrun scored 22 points in SFA’s 77-72 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Texans have gone 7-2 in home games. Tarleton State is 6-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The ‘Jacks are 6-4 in conference play. SFA averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Tarleton State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). SFA averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.7 points for the ‘Jacks. Kyle Hayman is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

