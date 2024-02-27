Sullinger scores 30 as Kent State takes down Buffalo 76-64

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger’s 30 points led Kent State over Buffalo 76-64 on Tuesday night. Sullinger was 11…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger’s 30 points led Kent State over Buffalo 76-64 on Tuesday night.

Sullinger was 11 of 21 shooting (8 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Golden Flashes (14-14, 7-8 Mid-American Conference). VonCameron Davis scored 17 points, shooting 8 for 14. Magnus Entenmann had 10 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Bulls (4-24, 2-13) were led in scoring by Isaiah Adams, who finished with 19 points. Jonnivius Smith added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Buffalo. Bryson Wilson also had eight points.

