Stony Brook visits Drexel following Moore’s 20-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (16-13, 9-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (18-11, 11-5 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (16-13, 9-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (18-11, 11-5 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -10; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on the Stony Brook Seawolves after Justin Moore scored 20 points in Drexel’s 70-60 victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons are 11-1 in home games. Drexel is second in the CAA in team defense, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Seawolves are 9-7 in conference play. Stony Brook ranks seventh in the CAA allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Drexel makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Stony Brook averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Seawolves match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 11.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Aaron Clarke is averaging 13.2 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 18.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

