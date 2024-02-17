Stonehill visits Cleary and Le Moyne

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-24, 1-11 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (11-14, 6-5 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-24, 1-11 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (11-14, 6-5 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -9; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Kaiyem Cleary scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 69-64 overtime victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Dolphins are 7-2 on their home court. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan McClure averaging 1.4.

The Skyhawks are 1-11 in conference games. Stonehill is ninth in the NEC with 11.8 assists per game led by Tony Felder averaging 2.9.

Le Moyne’s average of 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Le Moyne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleary is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

Felder averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.