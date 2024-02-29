Stonehill plays Sacred Heart after Felder’s 30-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-15, 8-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-25, 2-12 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-15, 8-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-25, 2-12 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -4.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Tony Felder scored 30 points in Stonehill’s 72-63 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-7 in home games. Stonehill ranks eighth in the NEC with 26.4 points per game in the paint led by Shane O’Dell averaging 5.3.

The Pioneers are 8-6 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is second in the NEC scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Stonehill scores 63.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 73.0 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felder is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 12.5 points. Max Zegarowski is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Brendan McGuire is averaging 4.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Pioneers. Kyle McGee is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

