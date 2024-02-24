Stevens and No. 22 Colorado State host UNLV

Colorado State Rams (20-7, 8-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-10, 8-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (20-7, 8-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-10, 8-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Colorado State takes on the UNLV Rebels after Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 68-66 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rebels have gone 8-4 at home. UNLV is sixth in the MWC with 14.0 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 5.8.

The Rams have gone 8-6 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks third in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Stevens averaging 7.4.

UNLV makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Colorado State scores 8.8 more points per game (77.5) than UNLV gives up to opponents (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Stevens is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.