Stetson visits Jacksonville after Blackmon’s 28-point game

Stetson Hatters (18-11, 10-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-14, 5-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jalen Blackmon scored 28 points in Stetson’s 84-72 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Dolphins have gone 11-1 at home. Jacksonville ranks second in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Hatters have gone 10-4 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Payne III is averaging 7.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Robert McCray is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Aubin Gateretse is averaging 11.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Hatters. Blackmon is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hatters: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

