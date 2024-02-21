Stanford hosts Oregon after Dante’s 22-point game

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-13, 7-8 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-13, 7-8 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Stanford Cardinal after N’Faly Dante scored 22 points in Oregon’s 60-58 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cardinal are 9-4 in home games. Stanford is fourth in the Pac-12 with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 7.5.

The Ducks have gone 9-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is seventh in the Pac-12 with 14.0 assists per game led by Jackson Shelstad averaging 2.8.

Stanford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Ducks face off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is shooting 56.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Cardinal.

Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

