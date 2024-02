Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Feb. 28 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m. (Thursday) ESPN2 — Formula…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Feb. 28

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Oshawa at London

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at VCU

SECN — Missouri at Florida

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Duke

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

ESPN2 — Auburn at Tennessee

ESPNU — Furman at Western Carolina

FS1 — Providence at Marquette

FS2 — DePaul at Xavier

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Colorado

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — St. John’s at Butler

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

ESPN2 — Alabama at Mississippi

ESPNU — Virginia at Boston College

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Michigan at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

PEACOCK — Iowa at Minnesota

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Portland at Gonzaga

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: 1M Diving, Federal Way, Wash.

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Indiana

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Valenciennes at FC Rouen 1899, Quarterfinal

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Moca FC at Nashville SC, First Round – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Promotion & Relegation Matches – 2nd leg, Seville, Spain

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.