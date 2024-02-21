Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Feb. 22 BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:20 a.m. FS2 — 2024…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 22

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: Belarus vs. Portugal, Quarterfinal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: Iran vs. United Arab Emirates, Quarterfinal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. Tahiti, Quarterfinal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Drexel at Hofstra

ESPN2 — SMU at FAU

ESPNU — Radford at Gardner-Webb

FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St.

ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Troy at Arkansas St.

FS1 — Michigan at Northwestern

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara

ESPN2 — Oregon at Stanford

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Little Rock at SE Missouri

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

PEACOCK — Iowa at Indiana

9 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at LSU

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at UCLA

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL Preseason: Sydney at South Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: AC Milan at Rennes, 2nd Leg

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Feynoord at AS Roma, 2nd Leg

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Nashville SC at Moca FC, First Round – Leg 1

9:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: FC Cincinnati at Cavalier FC, First Round – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

