Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 22

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Feb. 22
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:20 a.m.
FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: Belarus vs. Portugal, Quarterfinal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
10:20 a.m.
FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: Iran vs. United Arab Emirates, Quarterfinal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. Tahiti, Quarterfinal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Drexel at Hofstra
ESPN2 — SMU at FAU
ESPNU — Radford at Gardner-Webb
FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St.
ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona St.
ESPNU — Troy at Arkansas St.
FS1 — Michigan at Northwestern
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara
ESPN2 — Oregon at Stanford
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Little Rock at SE Missouri
6 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
PEACOCK — Iowa at Indiana
9 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at LSU
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at UCLA
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL Preseason: Sydney at South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: AC Milan at Rennes, 2nd Leg
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Feynoord at AS Roma, 2nd Leg
6:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Nashville SC at Moca FC, First Round – Leg 1
9:05 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: FC Cincinnati at Cavalier FC, First Round – Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals
_____
