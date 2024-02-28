Live Radio
Sports on TV for Mar. 4 – 10

The Associated Press

February 28, 2024, 10:00 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Mar. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at NC State

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Baylor

ESPNU — Weber St. at Montana St.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United

_____

Tuesday, Mar. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul

11 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Cleveland

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD

_____

Wednesday, Mar. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Ball St. at Kansas St.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, First Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, First Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Houston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD

_____

Thursday, Mar. 7

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at Temple

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Rutgers at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk St.

FS1 — Washington at Washington St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, First Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

12 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Second Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at New Jersey

_____

Friday, Mar. 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

11:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Tulane

10 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Second Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, La Paloma Country Club, Catalina Foothills, Ariz. (Taped)

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

_____

Saturday, Mar. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Memphis at FAU

ESPN — Arkansas at Alabama

FOX — Georgetown at St. John’s

12:30 p.m.

USA — Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure

2 p.m.

CBS — Texas A&M at Mississippi

ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

FOX — Creighton at Villanova

USA — Richmond at George Mason

4 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN — Kansas at Houston

ESPN2 — Miami at Florida St.

5 p.m.

FOX — Marquette at Xavier

5:30 p.m.

CW — Boston College at Louisville

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ESPNU — VCU at Dayton

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal

ESPN2 — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulane

FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Santee Cooper Lakes presented by SEVIIN, Clarendon County, S.C.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Third Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, China

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, La Paloma Country Club, Catalina Foothills, Ariz.

12 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Final Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 299 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Miami

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Carolina at New Jersey

3 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Arsenal

_____

Sunday, Mar. 10

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix

9 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Wisconsin at Purdue

2 p.m.

CBS — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — TBA

1 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Johns Hopkins

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Final Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, China

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, La Paloma Country Club, Catalina Foothills, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz

_____

