Sports on TV for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Feb. 26
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at North Carolina
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at TCU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colorado at TCU
GOLF
7 p.m.
TBS — Capital One’s The Match: Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Max Homa, 12-hole skins game, West Palm Beach, Fla.
TNT — Capital One’s The Match: Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Max Homa, 12-hole skins game, West Palm Beach, Fla.
TRUTV — Capital One’s The Match: Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Max Homa, 12-hole skins game, West Palm Beach, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at West Ham United
_____
Tuesday, Feb. 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Georgetown at Villanova
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — NC State at Florida St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Colorado St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Houston at Oklahoma City
_____
Wednesday, Feb. 28
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn at Tennessee
ESPNU — Furman at Western Carolina
FS1 — Providence at Marquette
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Mississippi
ESPNU — Virginia at Boston College
FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
11 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Portland at Gonzaga
GOLF
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Minnesota
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Edmonton
_____
Thursday, Feb. 29
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at East Carolina
ESPNU — TBA
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at Rutgers
9 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Washington
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Georgia
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at New York
10 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Chicago
_____
Friday, Mar. 1
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago
11 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at Utah
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at LSU
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Oklahoma
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Second Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago
_____
Saturday, Mar. 2
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Villanova at Providence
FS1 — TBA
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Arkansas at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Marquette at Creighton
USA — UMass at Davidson
3:45 p.m.
CBS — Southern Cal at Washington
4 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Auburn
ESPNU — TBA
5:30 p.m.
CW — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Duke
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia
ESPNU — TBA
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
7:45 p.m.
CW — Clemson at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama
ESPN2 — Houston at Oklahoma
ESPNU — MTSU at Sam Houston St.
FOX — Michigan St. at Purdue
10 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
ESPN2 — Long Beach St. at UC Irvine
ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Denver at LA Lakers
RUGBY (MEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRL: South Sydney at Manly-Warringah
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney
SKIING
2 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Luton Town
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
_____
Sunday, Mar. 3
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Delaware Classic, Middletown, Del.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Seton Hall at UConn
2 p.m.
CBS — Indiana at Maryland
ESPNU — TBA
3 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at UConn
4 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Ohio St.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UAB at Memphis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
1 p.m.
FOX — Ohio St. at Iowa
2 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina
5 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Notre Dame
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
TNT — New Jersey at Los Angeles
SKIING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Burnley
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: TBA
_____
