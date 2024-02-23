Sports on TV for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3

Adv24 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 26

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at North Carolina

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at TCU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at TCU

GOLF

7 p.m.

TBS — Capital One’s The Match: Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Max Homa, 12-hole skins game, West Palm Beach, Fla.

TNT — Capital One’s The Match: Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Max Homa, 12-hole skins game, West Palm Beach, Fla.

TRUTV — Capital One’s The Match: Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Max Homa, 12-hole skins game, West Palm Beach, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at West Ham United

_____

Tuesday, Feb. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Georgetown at Villanova

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — NC State at Florida St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Colorado St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Houston at Oklahoma City

_____

Wednesday, Feb. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Tennessee

ESPNU — Furman at Western Carolina

FS1 — Providence at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Mississippi

ESPNU — Virginia at Boston College

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Portland at Gonzaga

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Minnesota

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Edmonton

_____

Thursday, Feb. 29

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at East Carolina

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Rutgers

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Washington

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Georgia

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Chicago

_____

Friday, Mar. 1

AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago

11 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Utah

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at LSU

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Oklahoma

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Second Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

_____

Saturday, Mar. 2

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Villanova at Providence

FS1 — TBA

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Arkansas at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Marquette at Creighton

USA — UMass at Davidson

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Southern Cal at Washington

4 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Auburn

ESPNU — TBA

5:30 p.m.

CW — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

7:45 p.m.

CW — Clemson at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama

ESPN2 — Houston at Oklahoma

ESPNU — MTSU at Sam Houston St.

FOX — Michigan St. at Purdue

10 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

ESPN2 — Long Beach St. at UC Irvine

ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Denver at LA Lakers

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRL: South Sydney at Manly-Warringah

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney

SKIING

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Luton Town

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF

_____

Sunday, Mar. 3

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Delaware Classic, Middletown, Del.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Seton Hall at UConn

2 p.m.

CBS — Indiana at Maryland

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at UConn

4 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Ohio St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

1 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Iowa

2 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina

5 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Notre Dame

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Los Angeles

SKIING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Burnley

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

_____

