Southern Miss visits Louisiana following Julien’s 21-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Kobe Julien scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 87-73 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 10-3 at home. Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 9-8 against conference opponents. Southern Miss averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Louisiana’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Hosana Kitenge is averaging 13.9 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Austin Crowley is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

