Southern Miss hosts South Alabama following Tabe’s 35-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-12, 8-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Samuel Tabe scored 35 points in South Alabama’s 76-73 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-2 in home games. Southern Miss is 7-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 5-9 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Miss is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.1% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 73.4 points per game, 3.3 more than the 70.1 Southern Miss allows to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Jaguars face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Donovan Ivory is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Julian Margrave is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging seven points. Tyrell Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

