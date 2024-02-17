Southern Illinois hosts No. 23 Indiana State following Larry’s 20-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (22-4, 13-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (16-10, 8-7 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (22-4, 13-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (16-10, 8-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Indiana State visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Julian Larry scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 80-67 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Salukis have gone 11-4 at home. Southern Illinois averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Sycamores are 13-2 in MVC play. Indiana State is 17-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern Illinois averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State scores 17.9 more points per game (84.9) than Southern Illinois allows (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Salukis.

Isaiah Swope is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 17.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

