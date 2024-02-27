Southern Illinois faces Bradley on 3-game win streak

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-10, 11-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (20-9, 12-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-10, 11-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (20-9, 12-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Salukis take on Bradley.

The Braves are 12-3 on their home court. Bradley ranks third in the MVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 2.4.

The Salukis are 11-7 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is fourth in the MVC with 14.2 assists per game led by Xavier Johnson averaging 6.2.

Bradley makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Southern Illinois averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 14.3 points and four assists for the Braves. Connor Hickman is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Johnson is averaging 22.4 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.