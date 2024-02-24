Southern hosts Moton and Grambling

Grambling Tigers (13-13, 10-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-10, 10-3 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (13-13, 10-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-10, 10-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Southern Jaguars after Tra’Michael Moton scored 20 points in Grambling’s 83-74 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 10-0 at home. Southern has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 10-3 in SWAC play. Grambling has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 66.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 70.3 Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 9.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Jaguars. Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 20.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers. Moton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.