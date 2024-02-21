South Florida visits UTSA after Ivy-Curry’s 22-point outing

South Florida Bulls (19-5, 12-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-18, 2-11 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Florida Bulls (19-5, 12-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-18, 2-11 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 22 points in UTSA’s 83-77 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-7 in home games. UTSA is second in the AAC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivy-Curry averaging 4.4.

The Bulls are 12-1 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

UTSA scores 78.8 points, 10.0 more per game than the 68.8 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UTSA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Roadrunners. Ivy-Curry is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Chris Youngblood averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Selton Miguel is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 76.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Bulls: 10-0, averaging 74.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

