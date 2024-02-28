South Dakota hosts Morgan and North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (15-14, 8-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 4-10 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday,…

North Dakota State Bison (15-14, 8-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-18, 4-10 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the South Dakota Coyotes after Andrew Morgan scored 27 points in North Dakota State’s 73-68 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes are 7-6 in home games. South Dakota gives up 79.1 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Bison are 8-6 in Summit League play. North Dakota State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Dakota averages 76.5 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 73.5 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 75.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 79.1 South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Lahat Thioune is averaging 13.8 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 11.2 points for the Bison. Morgan is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

