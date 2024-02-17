South Alabama takes home win streak into matchup with Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-14, 7-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-14, 7-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Jaguars face Arkansas State.

The Jaguars have gone 9-5 in home games. South Alabama has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Red Wolves are 7-6 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State averages 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

South Alabama averages 73.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 78.6 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 79.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the 75.8 South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Gaiter is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Caleb Fields is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Julian Lual is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.