South Alabama earns 72-55 win against Texas State

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isiah Gaiter had 18 points in South Alabama’s 72-55 win over Texas State on Thursday night.

Gaiter finished 8 of 11 from the field for the Jaguars (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference). Samuel Tabe scored 13 points while going 3 of 5 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Marcus Millender had 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Brandon Love led the Bobcats (11-15, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Davion Sykes added 12 points and Jordan Mason finished with 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

