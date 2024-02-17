SMU hosts Memphis following Harris’ 25-point outing

Memphis Tigers (18-7, 7-5 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (18-7, 9-3 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes…

Memphis Tigers (18-7, 7-5 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (18-7, 9-3 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on the Memphis Tigers after Chuck Harris scored 25 points in SMU’s 87-79 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mustangs have gone 12-2 at home. SMU is sixth in the AAC scoring 76.6 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Tigers are 7-5 in conference games. Memphis scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

SMU averages 76.6 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 75.4 Memphis allows. Memphis has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 13.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

David Jones is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 21.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 14.2 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.