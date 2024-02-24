Smith’s 19 lead Nicholls over shorthanded Texas A&M-Commerce 85-70

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Diante Smith had 19 points in Nicholls 85-70 win against shorthanded Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday night.…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Diante Smith had 19 points in Nicholls 85-70 win against shorthanded Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday night.

TAMC went into the game without four players who were suspended by the Southland Conference because of their roles in a brawl following a game on Monday against Incarnate Word, which also had four players suspended.

TAMC forward Jerome Brewer, Jr., guard Ant Abraham, and forward Kwo Agwa were suspended for three games each, while guard Prince Davies got a one-game suspension.

Smith added five rebounds for the Colonels (15-12, 10-4 Southland Conference). Robert Brown III scored 17 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Jamal West had 14 points and was 5 of 5 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line.

Kalen Williams led the Lions (10-18, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 31 points. Tommie Lewis added nine points and six rebounds for Texas A&M-Commerce. Vincent Reeves also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

