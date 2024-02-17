Smith leads Citadel against VMI after 20-point showing

VMI Keydets (4-22, 1-12 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-17, 1-12 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

VMI Keydets (4-22, 1-12 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-17, 1-12 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the VMI Keydets after AJ Smith scored 20 points in Citadel’s 76-61 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-6 in home games. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon with 11.0 assists per game led by Madison Durr averaging 3.1.

The Keydets have gone 1-12 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks fourth in the SoCon scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Stephen Olowoniyi averaging 7.2.

Citadel scores 69.8 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 81.9 VMI gives up. VMI averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Citadel gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Brennan Watkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Tyran Cook is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points.

