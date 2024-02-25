Siena visits Fairfield following Leach’s 27-point game

Siena Saints (4-22, 3-12 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (17-10, 11-5 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Siena Saints (4-22, 3-12 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (17-10, 11-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays the Siena Saints after Jalen Leach scored 27 points in Fairfield’s 85-81 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Stags are 8-4 on their home court. Fairfield leads the MAAC with 12.1 fast break points.

The Saints are 3-12 in conference play. Siena allows 75.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.8 points per game.

Fairfield averages 76.6 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 75.1 Siena gives up. Siena averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals. Leach is shooting 55.0% and averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

