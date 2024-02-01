SFA hosts Utah Valley following Jossell’s 23-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-11, 4-5 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-8, 5-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-11, 4-5 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-8, 5-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Latrell Jossell scored 23 points in SFA’s 81-79 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The ‘Jacks have gone 6-4 at home. SFA is the WAC leader with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalil Beaubrun averaging 2.1.

The Wolverines have gone 4-5 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is seventh in the WAC scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Trevin Dorius averaging 7.0.

SFA makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Utah Valley has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The ‘Jacks and Wolverines meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nana Antwi-Boasiako is averaging 7.5 points for the ‘Jacks. Frank Staine is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

Tanner Toolson is shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.2 points. Drake Allen is averaging 12.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.