Seton Hall visits St. John’s following Richmond’s 20-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 9-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-11, 6-8 Big East) Elmont, New York; Sunday,…

Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 9-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-11, 6-8 Big East)

Elmont, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on the St. John’s Red Storm after Kadary Richmond scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 88-70 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Red Storm have gone 10-3 at home. St. John’s is the Big East leader with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 9.3.

The Pirates are 9-5 in conference play. Seton Hall scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

St. John’s scores 76.7 points, 7.3 more per game than the 69.4 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 73.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the 71.0 St. John’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is averaging 15 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Dre Davis is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

