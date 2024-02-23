Seattle U takes on UT Rio Grande Valley following Tyson’s 27-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-20, 2-13 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (17-10, 10-6 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-20, 2-13 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (17-10, 10-6 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Cameron Tyson scored 27 points in Seattle U’s 69-49 win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Redhawks are 13-3 on their home court. Seattle U is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros are 2-13 in conference matchups. UT Rio Grande Valley gives up 80.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Seattle U is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Williamson is averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Elijah Elliott is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Vaqueros. Daylen Williams is averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Vaqueros: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

