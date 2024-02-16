Sears leads No. 15 Alabama against Texas A&M after 23-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (15-9, 6-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-7, 9-2 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-9, 6-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-7, 9-2 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Alabama takes on the Texas A&M Aggies after Mark Sears scored 23 points in Alabama’s 109-92 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Crimson Tide have gone 11-1 at home. Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 6-5 in SEC play. Texas A&M ranks ninth in the SEC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyrece Radford averaging 7.3.

Alabama scores 90.3 points, 22.1 more per game than the 68.2 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Alabama gives up.

The Crimson Tide and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 20.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 19.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Radford is averaging 17.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 88.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

