Sears, Crews lead UT Martin past Morehead State 88-82

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears had 31 points, Jacob Crews scored 29 and UT Martin turned back Morehead State 88-82 on Saturday night.

Sears added seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (17-10, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Crews made 11 of 22 shots with four 3-pointers, adding eight rebounds.

Riley Minix led the way for the Eagles (20-7, 11-3) with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Eddie Ricks III added 21 points and seven boards. Drew Thelwell finished with 20 points and eight assists.

