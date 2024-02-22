Santa Clara takes on Loyola Marymount after Benjamin’s 23-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-16, 3-9 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-10, 8-4 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-16, 3-9 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-10, 8-4 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -10; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the Loyola Marymount Lions after Jalen Benjamin scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 82-69 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Broncos have gone 9-4 at home. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Francisco Caffaro averaging 2.0.

The Lions are 3-9 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Merkviladze averaging 5.6.

Santa Clara averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 72.2 points per game, 0.5 more than the 71.7 Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Dominick Harris is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Lions. Merkviladze is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.