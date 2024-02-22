San Jose State takes on Nevada following Amey’s 21-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (21-6, 8-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-18, 2-12 MWC) San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m.…

Nevada Wolf Pack (21-6, 8-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-18, 2-12 MWC)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Myron Amey Jr. scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 82-50 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans have gone 6-7 at home. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chrisitan Wise averaging 1.5.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-5 against MWC opponents. Nevada is fourth in the MWC scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

San Jose State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 76.2 points per game, 1.5 more than the 74.7 San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amey is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Spartans.

Nick Davidson is averaging 12.2 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

