San Francisco visits Loyola Marymount after Johnston’s 33-point game

San Francisco Dons (20-6, 9-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-15, 3-8 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces the San Francisco Dons after Will Johnston scored 33 points in Loyola Marymount’s 91-74 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Lions are 7-7 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Dons are 9-2 in WCC play. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 10.5.

Loyola Marymount makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). San Francisco averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Lions. Johnston is averaging 13.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Mogbo is shooting 67.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

