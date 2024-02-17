San Francisco tops Loyola Marymount 82-59 for sixth straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ndewedo Newbury had 16 points and San Francisco beat Loyola Marymount 82-59 on Saturday night to…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ndewedo Newbury had 16 points and San Francisco beat Loyola Marymount 82-59 on Saturday night to up its win streak to six.

Newbury shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Dons (21-6, 10-2 West Coast Conference). Marcus Williams scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Robby Beasley III made three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Alex Merkviladze had 24 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Lions (10-16, 3-9), who have lost six in a row. Will Johnston added 14 points.

