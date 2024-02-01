San Francisco hosts Jamerson and San Diego

San Diego Toreros (12-10, 2-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (16-6, 5-2 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

San Diego Toreros (12-10, 2-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (16-6, 5-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -18.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the San Francisco Dons after Steven Jamerson II scored 20 points in San Diego’s 69-67 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Dons are 10-1 in home games. San Francisco is second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Toreros are 2-5 in WCC play. San Diego has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

San Francisco scores 78.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 76.3 San Diego allows. San Diego scores 8.8 more points per game (72.5) than San Francisco allows to opponents (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 15 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Wayne McKinney III is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 12.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.