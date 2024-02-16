San Diego Toreros face the Santa Clara Broncos on 4-game win streak

Santa Clara Broncos (16-10, 7-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (16-11, 6-6 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (16-10, 7-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (16-11, 6-6 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into a matchup against Santa Clara as winners of four straight games.

The Toreros have gone 11-5 in home games. San Diego allows 76.3 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 7-4 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

San Diego’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 76.8 points per game, 0.5 more than the 76.3 San Diego allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne McKinney III is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.7 points. Johnny O’Neil is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

