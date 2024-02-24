Samford seeks 25th win of season in matchup with East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-14, 6-9 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (24-4, 13-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-14, 6-9 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (24-4, 13-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will look for its 25th victory of the season when the Bulldogs play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 16-0 on their home court. Samford leads the SoCon averaging 39.2 points in the paint. A.J. Staton-McCray leads the Bulldogs with 8.3.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-9 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State has a 7-12 record against teams over .500.

Samford averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Samford has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.2 points and 4.9 assists. Jaden Campbell is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Karon Boyd is averaging 7.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

