Sam Houston wins 83-73 over Liberty

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Davon Barnes had 16 points in Sam Houston’s 83-73 win over Liberty on Saturday night. Barnes…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Davon Barnes had 16 points in Sam Houston’s 83-73 win over Liberty on Saturday night.

Barnes added five rebounds for the Bearkats (15-11, 8-3 Conference USA). Lamar Wilkerson was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Damon Nicholas Jr. had 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Kaden Metheny finished with 19 points and four assists for the Flames (16-10, 5-6). Liberty also got 17 points from Brody Peebles. In addition, Kyle Rode finished with 15 points.

Both teams play Thursday. Sam Houston visits New Mexico State and Liberty travels to Florida International.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.