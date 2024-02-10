Sallis scores career-high 33 to lead Wake Forest over N.C. State; Horne has 31 points for Wolfpack

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored a career-high 33 points and Wake Forest outlasted North Carolina State and DJ…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored a career-high 33 points and Wake Forest outlasted North Carolina State and DJ Horne 83-79 on Saturday to split their season series.

Gonzaga transfer Sallis was 12-of-17 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and made all five of his free throws.

Sallis’ final two free throws came with 1.7 seconds left after Horne was short on a well-defended midrange jumper. Horne finished with a season-high 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting, including 4 of 7 from the arc.

Andrew Carr’s shot in the paint gave the Demon Deacons (16-7, 8-4 ACC) the final lead with 18.1 seconds left.

Carr finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Miller had 10 points and six assists and Cameron Hildreth also scored 10 points.

DJ Burns finished with 14 points and Mohamed Diarra had 13 rebounds and 12 rebounds for the Wolfpack (15-9, 7-6).

Wake Forest trailed by six at halftime but held a slim lead for most of the final 10 minutes in going on to win its third straight and avenge an 83-76 loss in the teams’ first meeting this season.

Horne made a couple of acrobatic layups and a 3-pointer in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half when he scored 10 straight points to help the Wolfpack go into the break ahead 45-39. Horne had 19 points in the half while Sallis kept the Deacons close with 18.

The Demon Deacons play at No. 9 Duke on Monday. N.C. State plays at Clemson next Saturday.

