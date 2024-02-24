Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays VCU after Reynolds’ 20-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-10, 7-7 A-10) at VCU Rams (17-9, 9-4 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-10, 7-7 A-10) at VCU Rams (17-9, 9-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the VCU Rams after Erik Reynolds II scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 79-75 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams are 11-5 on their home court. VCU is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 7-7 against conference opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

VCU scores 71.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 71.3 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Hawks meet Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

Reynolds is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.