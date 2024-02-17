Saint Bonaventure wins 81-80 in OT over Davidson

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Yann Farell, Charles Pride and Chad Venning scored 15 points each as Saint Bonaventure took down…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Yann Farell, Charles Pride and Chad Venning scored 15 points each as Saint Bonaventure took down Davidson 81-80 in overtime on Saturday night.

Farell also had five rebounds for the Bonnies (16-9, 7-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Charles Pride scored 15 points while going 4 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five steals. Chad Venning shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points. Venning’s two free throws with 1:44 left in OT gave the Bonnies the lead for good.

The Wildcats (14-11, 4-8) were led in scoring by Connor Kochera, who finished with 29 points and eight rebounds. Grant Huffman added 15 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals for Davidson. Reed Bailey also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

