Sacred Heart visits Stonehill following Felder’s 30-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-15, 8-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-25, 2-12 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Tony Felder scored 30 points in Stonehill’s 72-63 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-7 in home games. Stonehill is eighth in the NEC with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Pano Pavlidis averaging 1.1.

The Pioneers are 8-6 in NEC play. Sacred Heart ranks sixth in the NEC giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Stonehill is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 74.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 75.9 Stonehill gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felder is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 12.5 points. Max Zegarowski is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Nico Galette is averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Kyle McGee is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

