Sacred Heart hosts Cent. Conn. St. after McGee’s 21-point showing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (16-10, 10-3 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-14, 8-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kyle McGee scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 99-91 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Pioneers have gone 10-3 in home games. Sacred Heart is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils are 10-3 in conference play. Cent. Conn. St. scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Sacred Heart’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 13.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Kellen Amos averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Jordan Jones is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

