Rogers’ 25 help American knock off Navy 59-42

The Associated Press

February 14, 2024, 10:16 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Matt Rogers had 25 points in American’s 59-42 victory over Navy on Wednesday night.

Rogers was 9 of 15 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Eagles (14-12, 8-5 Patriot League). Lincoln Ball scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds. Lorenzo Donadio was 2 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding six assists.

Austin Benigni led the Midshipmen (8-16, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and four assists. Lysander Rehnstrom added nine points for Navy. In addition, Mac MacDonald finished with seven points. The loss was the Midshipmen’s seventh in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

