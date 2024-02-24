Live Radio
Roberts scores 17, Texas A&M-CC downs Lamar 75-61

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 10:01 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts’ 17 points helped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Lamar 75-61 on Saturday night.

Roberts was 5-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Islanders (17-10, 10-4 Southland Conference). Garry Clark scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Dian Wright-Forde shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jakevion Buckley finished with 15 points for the Cardinals (15-12, 9-5). Lamar also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Terry Anderson. In addition, Chris Pryor had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

