Rider visits Manhattan following Traore’s 20-point game

Rider Broncs (9-16, 6-8 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-18, 2-12 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (9-16, 6-8 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-18, 2-12 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts the Rider Broncs after Seydou Traore scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 73-63 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Jaspers are 2-7 on their home court. Manhattan is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncs have gone 6-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider allows 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Manhattan averages 67.0 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 74.6 Rider gives up. Rider’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is shooting 37.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Jaspers. Perry Cowan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Mervin James is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.5 points for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.