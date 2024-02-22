Rider faces Iona after James’ 20-point showing

Iona Gaels (13-12, 8-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 7-8 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (13-12, 8-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 7-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on the Iona Gaels after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 104-62 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Broncs have gone 6-4 in home games. Rider ranks ninth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Gaels are 8-6 against MAAC opponents. Iona has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

Rider scores 73.0 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.1 Iona allows. Iona has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. James is averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rider.

Joel Brown is averaging 6.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Gaels. Greg Gordon is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

