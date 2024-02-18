Richmond and Seton Hall host St. John’s

Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 9-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-11, 6-8 Big East) Elmont, New York; Sunday,…

Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 9-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-11, 6-8 Big East)

Elmont, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the St. John’s Red Storm after Kadary Richmond scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 88-70 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Red Storm have gone 10-3 at home. St. John’s ranks seventh in the Big East with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Joel Soriano averaging 8.5.

The Pirates have gone 9-5 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Richmond averaging 5.3.

St. John’s scores 76.7 points, 7.3 more per game than the 69.4 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals. Soriano is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Jaden Bediako is averaging 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

