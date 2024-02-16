Rice leads Washington State against Stanford after 25-point game

Stanford Cardinal (12-12, 7-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (19-6, 10-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (12-12, 7-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (19-6, 10-4 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts the Stanford Cardinal after Myles Rice scored 25 points in Washington State’s 84-65 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Cougars have gone 12-1 at home. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Jones averaging 2.2.

The Cardinal are 7-7 in conference play. Stanford has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Washington State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Stanford has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Cougars. Jones is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

