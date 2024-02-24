Rice hosts East Carolina after Felton’s 21-point game

East Carolina Pirates (14-12, 7-6 AAC) at Rice Owls (10-16, 4-9 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (14-12, 7-6 AAC) at Rice Owls (10-16, 4-9 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the Rice Owls after RJ Felton scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 81-67 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls are 5-8 in home games. Rice has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 7-6 in conference games. East Carolina has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rice is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Rice gives up.

The Owls and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is averaging 15.8 points for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Felton is averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.